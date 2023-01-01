Sadhvi Krishnapriya aims to save upto thousand cows

As the endless cycle of cruelty to animals continues, the subject becomes a national concern. With each passing day, the reported cases of animal cruelty have grown to an alarming level, especially when it comes to the gentle giants – Cows, who are confined to filthy, narrow stalls. While still a considerable fraction of such cases aren’t even reported.

Cows are subjected to numerous cruel acts that involve the Oxytocin injection, which is an illegal drug to stimulate large production of milk unnaturally. Because of this, they suffer extreme stomach cramps, similar to what they experience in labor. And in India, even though people hold cows in an honored and special esteem, still most of the prominent communities are complicit in such cruelty.

So, what exactly are we as the people of India are, doing against it? This is where people like Sadhvi Krishnapriya step in, a 25-year-old who has dedicated herself to saving 1000 cows in her life. Krishnapriya is a distinguished spiritual orator, motivational speaker and social worker. Krishnapriya has held hundreds of sermons and kathas, spreading her philosophy to eliminate negative thoughts all across India.

She was born on 26th January, 1997 in a traditional brahmin family, living in Vrindavan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. She earned Guru Diksha from the Acharya Param Minishi Sant Shri Roopkishordas, after which she joined the Nimbark Sect. In Ardh Kumbh, she recited the divine Shrimad Bhagwat Katha for the first time at the age of 7. Now, she is recognized for her Bhagwat stories all around the world.

Sadhvi Krishnapriya is a rising social worker and the founder of Chain Bihari Ashraya Foundation, which works on helping those of less fortunate by providing them with enough food, medicine, ration, clothes and other necessities. Krishnapriya’s foundation also works for the welfare of animals deprived in poor condition. The Foundation acts as the ray of hope for those suffering poverty, and starvation, for the protection of cows.

Recognizing the filthy condition of cows, Krishnapriya’s foundation has earmarked to work for the welfare of cows. She is currently running a campaign for animal rights and cow protection under which sick, injured and helpless cows are being provided with top level treatment and care. The foundation has raised and taken care of around 200 cows. Krishnapriya has taken the initiative to save up to 1000 cows, for which a large cowshed is being constructed to aid in the habitation of thousands of cows or maybe more. The finances of this campaign are covered explicitly by Krishnapriya from her earnings of storytelling.

Moreover, under this campaign, Krishnapriya has included a few other social service projects, which includes feeding to monkeys, and children, providing food and medical supplies to the masses, planting 10000+ trees, arranging marriage ceremonies for underprivileged girls, the welfare of tribes and free medical camps for the poor.