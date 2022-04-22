Sadavarte collected Rs 2 cr from MSRTC staff: Police

The Mumbai Police on Thursday claimed that lawyer Gunratna Sadavarte, booked for allegedly orchestrating an attack on the south Mumbai residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar on April 8, collected Rs 2 crore from protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, whom he represents in the Bombay High Court.

In its reply filed before the court in connection to the bail plea of Sadavarte, the Mumbai Police told the court that the accused collected Rs 550 per person to prepare an affidavit and other legalities, thus accumulating Rs 2 crore. The police claimed that the motive was to stretch the agitation of the workers as much as possible.

The police alleged that one witness whose statement has been recorded has claimed that he had handed over Rs 85 lakh to Sadavarte. The court was told that during his interrogation, when he was given a questionnaire, Sadavarte claimed that he was working as an honorary and had not received a single rupee from the workers.

The police reply stated that it is being probed whether the funds were misappropriated and what purpose were they used for – whether to buy a used limousine car purchased through an app, a vanity van, a shop in Parel and a property in Byculla among others. The police are also probing his bank account details during the strike period.

Sadavarte, in his bail plea, has claimed that the case is the result of political vendetta.

The police, however, are accusing Sadavarte of being the main conspirator, claiming that instead of working as a lawyer, he was advising the employees to attack political leaders and organise morchas at their residence. The police also submitted that CCTV camera footage shows his speeches to the workers are unlike an advocate’s.

The court is likely to hear arguments on the plea on Friday.