Mumbai: 55-year-old regional film producer found dead in Girgaon temple

A 55-year-old producer of regional movies allegedly committed suicide at a temple on MS Ali Road in Girgaon on Wednesday morning.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the pocket of the deceased, Sadanand Lad. In the note, he allegedly named a few developers and stated that he took the extreme step owing to a property dispute with them.

The police said the incident took place around 10.30 am when Lad went to the temple, popularly known as Ladcha Ganpati temple, he had got constructed 15 years ago.

The police said that for the past three months, there had been a dispute over the temple land between Lad, who owned the temple, and the developers.

An officer from D B Marg police station said: “After completing his daily chores, Lad left his residence around 9 am and went to the temple. He sat on the ground floor for a while and then went to the mezzanine floor installed inside the temple.”

The priest found Lad hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a nylon rope. The family, which resided in the nearby Gaiwadi area of Girgaon, arrived at the temple and took Lad to JJ hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“Lad’s family informed the police around 11 am. By the time we could reach the spot, the body was already at JJ hospital. The family handed us the suicide note. So far, we have recorded the statement of the priest and Lad’s son Ankur,” said a police officer.

The police initially registered an accidental death report but later, lodged a case of abetment to suicide.

“He has mentioned the names of the developers in the suicide note. We will investigate and decide whether to arrest them,” said an officer.

Lad has produced more than 12 regional films.