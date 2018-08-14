Sacrifice of sheep and goats: Trust moves HC challenging public notices

Bombay High Court. (file) Bombay High Court. (file)

The Jiv Maitri Trust has moved the Bombay High Court challenging two public notices issued and published by the general manager, Deonar Slaughter House, stating that the municipal corporation is granting licences for the sacrifice of sheep and goats on unlicensed premises outside the Deonar abattoir.

The petitioner said that such permission is in violation to rules relating to animals and environmental laws and apex court orders. The petition says that online permission allows people to select goats or sheep from one to five. “That means a family of ten persons may slaughter 50 goat or sheep on Bakri Eid…,” the petition said. It states that to get an online sacrifice licence, one has to fill up the notice form with necessary details on the website of the municipal corporation and as soon as the submit button is clicked, a pdf licence is generated in the name of the applicant without any sort of verification. “Even if a person submits false details such as name, address, ID proof etc, he/she still gets the online religious sacrifice licence,” it said.

