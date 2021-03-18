scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Sachin Waze’s lawyers move court, seek to meet him privately while in NIA custody

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 18, 2021 2:36:46 am
Suspended Assistant Inspector Sachin Waze’s lawyers approached the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday seeking permission to meet him while he is in the custody of the NIA in connection to the Ambani security scare case.

The lawyers submitted that they should be allowed to meet Waze in privacy for a specific period. While the NIA opposed the application stating that its officer will be present at the time of such a meeting, the lawyers said that this would affect Waze right to defend himself.

The agency also told the court that Waze had not been cooperating with the probe and sought that his lawyer be present during interrogation. The court will hear the plea this week. On Tuesday, the court had permitted Waze’s lawyers to remain present during interrogation but directed that they remain separated from him by a glass partition and not be within hearing range. ENS

