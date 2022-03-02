Sachin Waze withdraws plea challenging Chandiwal panel’s orders

A day after the Bombay High court said that it was inclined to reject if not withdrawn a plea filed by dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, who challenged two orders passed by the state-appointed Justice (retired) K U Chandiwal Commission, Waze’s lawyer Wednesday told the court that he was withdrawing it and had given written instructions for it.

The Chandiwal Commission is probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze, who is currently lodged in jail in the Antilia terror scare case and the subsequent Mansukh Hiran murder case, had approached the High Court challenging the validity of the two orders of the probe panel alleging them to be “illegal” and sought to quash and set aside the same.

The first decision of the panel contains a refusal of an application by Waze seeking to summon Milind Bharambe, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), for examination.

Through the second impugned order, the commission had refused to allow Waze to retract an earlier statement submitted by him against Deshmukh.

A division bench of Justices Gautam S Patel and Madhav J Jamdar disposed of Waze’s plea as withdrawn.