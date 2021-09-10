Sachin Waze to be shifted to Wockhardt Hospital for treatment of his heart condition

A special court on Thursday allowed dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the Ambani terror scare case, to be shifted from a private hospital in Bhiwandi to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment of his heart condition.

The court had last week allowed Waze to be shifted to a private hospital after his medical report showed multiple blockages in his heart.

His lawyers filed another plea before the court this week stating that an angiography at the Bhiwandi hospital had revealed that Waze required to undergo bypass surgery and he sought to be shifted to a hospital that can provide better treatment.

Special Judge A T Wankhede allowed Waze’s plea, directing him to be referred to Wockhardt Hospital for treatment of early CABG (coronary artery bypass graft). The court said that the hospital should take a proper decision about treatment to be provided to Waze and the period of hospitalisation needed while seeking a report on the same. It also directed the superintendent of Taloja jail where Waze was lodged, his lawyer and the National Investigation Agency to submit reports.