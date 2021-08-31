Sachin Waze shifted to private hospital for treatment of heart ailment

DISMISSED MUMBAI police officer Sachin Waze was shifted to a private hospital Tuesday for treatment following a special court’s order. Waze, who is in judicial custody in the Ambani terror scare case, was admitted to SS Hospital in Bhiwandi for treatment for his heart ailment.

Waze’s lawyers said that after the court directions, he was shifted on Tuesday afternoon from Taloja Central Jail where he was lodged.

Waze had last week sought to be shifted to the hospital, stating that his medical reports showed he had 90 per cent blockages in three arteries and that he required an immediate bypass surgery. His lawyers had submitted before the special court on Monday that it was an issue of ‘life and death’.

Waze himself had told the court that he “did not want to become Stan Swamy”. He had referred to the death of 84-year-old Stan Swamy, who had died in a private hospital last month while in judicial custody in the Elgaar Parishad case.

Last week, Waze was taken to state-run JJ Hospital, where he was recommended for an urgent CABG operation but had refused to be treated there. The court allowed his plea for treatment at the private hospital but directed him to bear the expenses.

While Waze’s plea had earlier sought treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, it was changed on Monday to the hospital in Bhiwandi. The court has directed the Taloja jail superintendent, NIA and Waze’s lawyers to file a report before it every 15 days regarding his medical condition.

Waze was arrested on March 13 for his alleged involvement in planting gelatin sticks in an SUV near the residence of Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, a Thane-based auto decor shop owner, who was linked to the vehicle. The NIA is expected to file its chargesheet in the case this week.