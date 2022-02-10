Sachin Waze seeks to turn approver in ED case against Anil Deshmukh

DISMISSED COP Sachin Waze, who is former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s co-accused in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money-laundering, has sought to become an approver.

Waze is facing a separate case for his alleged involvement in the Antilia terror scare case as the main accused.

In a letter to the assistant director and investigating officer of the ED last week from jail, Waze has said that he wants to make a voluntary and truthful disclosure of the facts of the case known to him before a magistrate. The February 4 letter states that it should be treated as an application for granting him pardon. Waze is one of the 26 accused in the case filed by the ED where it claims that money was collected by him from bars, orchestra bars and restaurants on Deshmukh’s instructions and the proceeds were layered through various shell companies to a trust controlled by the minister’s family.

The ED’s chargesheets case have multiple statements by Waze where he claims that Deshmukh instructed him to collect money which was handed over to his staff. Waze also claimed Deshmukh’s role in police transfers.

His letter states that he wants to seek pardon under section 306 and 307 of the Criminal Procedure Court. The sections have provisions for an accomplice in a case to be pardoned on the condition that he makes a full and true disclosure of the whole circumstances of an offence in his knowledge against others accused in the case. If the ED gives its no-objection to Waze becoming a prosecution witness in favour of the agency, the court will have to approve his formal plea for pardon. If granted pardon, Waze will not have to face trial in the case. His testimony can then be used as evidence against the other accused, including Deshmukh.

In his bail plea, Deshmukh has raised questions on Waze’s credibility citing multiple offences registered against him, including the Antilia case where he faces charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Among other evidence, the ED has been relying on Waze’s statements in its chargesheet as well as to object to Deshmukh’s bail plea. Even though he was named as an accused, Waze was not arrested in the case before the chargesheet was filed. The ED questioned him in prison where he is lodged for the Antilia case.

On Wednesday, the ED also filed a reply to Waze’s bail plea, opposing it by claiming that he had been involved in the facilitation of the crime. It also claimed that he had deviated from his statement given to the ED. The arguments on the bail plea are likely to commence next week. The ED has so far not filed any plea before the court in response to Waze’s letter seeking pardon.