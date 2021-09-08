Sachin Waze seeks default bail

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 8, 2021 12:35:10 am
September 8, 2021 12:35:10 am
Dismissed cop Sachin Waze has sought default bail claiming that since the chargesheet’s cognizance has not been taken, it warrants as illegal custody. Another plea filed through lawyer Rounak Naik seeks to shift Waze from S S Hospital in Bhiwandi to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central to undergo further treatment for his heart ailment.
Doctors at the hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was admitted last week following the court’s order, have recommended a bypass surgery for him.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-