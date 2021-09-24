Sachin Waze seeks court nod for house arrest for post-surgery recovery

Dismissed cop Sachin Waze, arrested in the Ambani terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Friday approached the special court seeking to be placed under house arrest for three months for recovery after a bypass surgery.

Waze underwent the bypass surgery on September 13 at a private hospital after being permitted by the court.

The application filed by him through his lawyer Rounak Naik states that Waze has been informed by his doctors that he will be discharged on September 28. The plea states that he underwent a complex cardiac surgery with five grafts.

“It is a medically known fact that post surgery there is a high likelihood to contract infection in non-sterile environment… A high possibility of contracting post-surgery infection is jail cannot be denied,” the application states, adding that jails have a higher rate of tuberculosis and skin infection due to “unhygienic conditions” and overcrowding. The plea says that he is a cardiac patient from 2019 and has other health complications including diabetes.

Waze has referred to the relief granted by the Bombay High Court to Telugu poet Varavara Rao, arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case, who was granted temporary bail for six months on medical grounds.

Waze’s plea seeks that he be allowed to be placed in house custody “to enable him recover in a safe, sterile and stress-free environment albeit in custody for a period of three months” with permission to visit his treating doctors as and when required for routine medical follow-ups.

The court will hear the plea on Monday.