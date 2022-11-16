Sachin Waze seeks bail in ED case

Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Tuesday sought bail in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of him allegedly collecting bribes on the instructions of then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been accused of laundering the money.

Waze was not arrested by ED in the case and was sent to judicial custody after a chargesheet was filed in the case, as he was already in custody in connection to another case lodged by the NIA.

In his second bail application in the ED case, Waze told the court that he had made complete disclosures about the facts in his knowledge and cooperated with the prosecution. He added that similar reliefs have been granted to other accused in other cases. Waze further said that he had submitted an application seeking to be made a prosecution witness in the case and seeking grant of pardon, to which the ED had given its no objection. The court is yet to accept his plea. The ED opposed his bail application stating that there is no change in the circumstances since his bail plea was rejected last time.

Deshmukh was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the ED case. He continues to be behind bars in the CBI case related to the same offence.