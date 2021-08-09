Mumbai confidential: Whiling Away

Since his fall from grace after being arrested in March for his alleged involvement in planting of explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, the now-dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze is cooling his heels in Taloja Central jail playing carrom and chess with fellow undertrials.

Honorary Title

At a time of shortage of doctors, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal has green-lighted a policy to retain retired heads of departments as professors emeritus. Bestowing this title does not affect anyone else’s seniority or promotion chances. In the BMC-run KEM Hospital, Atul Goel was appointed professor emeritus in the neurosurgery department. Next in line is Dr Prafulla Kerkar, the head department of cardiology in KEM. He was scheduled to retire in August 2020 and was given a year’s extension, but with the cardiology department of the hospital reluctant to let him go, now he, too, maybe in line for the honorofic.

NCB ‘Sign’ board

Apart from its architecture, the Ballard Estate area is well-known for housing the headquarters of many central government offices, including the Mumbai Port Trust and the Enforcement Directorate. In a probable sign of the times, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the other central agency located in the area, but was not easy to locate has now fixed the signage on the building of its Mumbai headquarters.

Back To Old Ways

The Maharashtra Forensic Science Laboratory that finally had a full-time director a few weeks back finds itself without a director again. Dr Krishna Kulkarni, who was recently promoted as director after heading FSL for four years as a joint director did not get an extension and retired in July-end. Now a deputy director,

Dr SV Ghumatkar, has been asked to look after the day to day affairs of the forensic directorate.

Compiled by Yogesh Malik, Sadaf Modak & Mohamed Thaver