Sachin Waze seeks bail in money laundering case

DISMISSED ASSISTANT police inspector Sachin Waze on Wednesday approached the special PMLA court seeking bail in connection with a money laundering case.

Waze was named as accused number 1 by the Enforcement Directorate in its prosecution complaint filed in October against 14 accused.

The ED has alleged that Waze collected money from bar owners at the instructions of former home minister Anil Deshmukh and the money was subsequently laundered.

Waze was not arrested by the ED during the probe. He was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday following which he filed for bail. He is already in custody in connection with the Ambani terror scare case filed by the NIA. Five other accused who remained present before the court following summons.