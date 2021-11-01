Sachin Waze in Mumbai Police custody till Nov 6 in extortion case

DISMISSED COP Sachin Waze has been sent to the custody of Mumbai Police till November 6 by a court in connection with an extortion case.

Waze, who has been lodged at Taloja jail for his alleged involvement in the Ambani security scare case, was arrested by the police and produced before the holiday court of the additional chief metropolitan magistrate on Monday.

Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap along with lawyer Sairuchita Chowdhary sought Waze’s custody on 13 grounds including that the Mumbai police wanted to question him on whether he had extorted money from others for Param Bir Singh, the former police commissioner of Mumbai. A court last week issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh in the same case.

The Mumbai police also submitted that it wants to probe Waze to see if he knows anything about the locations where Singh could be found, which remain undisclosed.

The probe by the Mumbai police crime branch against Waze, Singh and others is based on a complaint filed by a restaurant owner alleging that the accused had extorted money for smooth functioning of two eateries. A total of Rs 11.92 lakh was allegedly taken from the complainant.

Waze, who underwent a bypass surgery, had opposed the police being given his custody citing his health. The special NIA court, however, had allowed the Mumbai police plea.

Among the grounds submitted by the police on Monday were that the probe involves tracing the money extorted from the complainant, its distribution among co-accused, his voice samples to compare with a purported video linked to the offence and to find if there are other co-accused in the crime.

The police also said that it wants to probe the extortion allegedly done by Waze at the behest of “Number 1”, claimed to be Singh, from bars and restaurants in the city. SPP Shekhar Jagtap told the court that Singh was instrumental in reinstating Waze last year, while he was under suspension since 2004. He also told the court that the NIA’s chargesheet states that the motive to plant explosives in a car and park it outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani was extortion. Jagtap argued that this showed that Waze was habitually involved in extortion activities.

Defence lawyer Sajal Yadav opposed the police plea stating that the police can take Waze’s voice samples while he is in judicial custody. The court sent him to custody till November 6.