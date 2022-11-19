Sachin Waze gets bail in ED case, to stay in jail

A special court on Friday granted bail to dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case in which he has been accused of collecting bribes from restaurants and bars on instructions of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze, however, will continue to remain in jail, as he is an accused in the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. In his bail plea, Waze had said that he was not arrested by the ED during its investigation and his custody in the case was not required.

Special Judge R N Rokade, in his order, said that he had considered the submissions made by Waze that he had cooperated with the probe agency and was not arrested during the investigation. The court said that the agency had given its no-objection to the plea filed by Waze seeking pardon to become an approver in the case.