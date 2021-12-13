Sachin Waze cross examined by Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer about fake TRP case

Waze said his assistance to the Raigad police was only to the extent of arresting Goswami following a request made by them.

DISMISSED police officer Sachin Waze was cross examined by former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer at the KU Chandiwal Commission hearing on Monday. Both Waze and Deshmukh were present at the hearing, which will continue on Tuesday.

Deshmukh’s lawyer, Girish Kulkarni, questioned Waze in connection with the latter’s probe into allegations against Arnab Goswami in the TRP racket case. Waze said that even during his suspension, he was aiding investigating agencies because of his uprightness.

He was then questioned about his probe in the TRP case and the assistance provided to Raigad police, where an abetment to suicide case was registered against Goswami.

Waze said his assistance to the Raigad police was only to the extent of arresting Goswami following a request made by them. He was further questioned about allegations that he received Rs 30 lakh from (Broadcast Audience Research Council) BARC, to which he said he was not aware about it.