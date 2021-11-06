Sachin Waze extorted money from cricket bookies on Param Bir’s instructions, Mumbai Police tells court

Dismissed cop Sachin Waze extorted large amounts of money from cricket bookies on the instructions of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, now an absconding accused in an extortion case, the Mumbai Police told a court here on Saturday.

The magistrate’s court sent Waze to further custody of the police till November 13 following a submission through his lawyer Rounak Naik that he was willing to concede and be sent to police’s custody to cooperate with the probe.

The police made its latest claim in the remand application of Waze, who was arrested earlier this week in connection with an extortion complaint filed by a restaurant-bar owner in Goregaon. The remand plea filed through special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap alleged that the duo would threaten the bookies with FIRs to extort money.

Waze, already accused for alleged involvement in the Ambani house terror scare case, was arrested by the Mumbai police on November 1 and sent to police custody till Saturday.

The case involved alleged extortion by Waze from bar owners at the behest of Singh. The former commissioner is named as wanted accused number 1 in the case with the court issuing a non-bailable warrant against him last month.

On Saturday, police told the court that, among other things, they wanted to probe if Waze extorted money from anyone else at Singh’s instructions. It was also submitted that since Waze was close to Singh, the police wanted to probe further into the latter’s current whereabouts. The police said that they also wanted to probe how the extortion money was distributed and where and when “the conspiracy meetings” took place. In addition, police would look into the claim that money was extorted from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractors, they added.

“When asked about the extortion money, the accused (Waze) is giving evasive answers and not cooperating with the probe,” the police remand plea said.

The plea stated that Waze had volunteered to give his voice sample, which was sent for forensic examination. The complainant in the case has submitted recordings of WhatsApp calls allegedly related to the offence. The complainant’s voice sample has also been taken. Besides, one of the two phones allegedly used in the offence by Waze has been seized by the police.

The court was also informed that a co-accused, Alpesh Patel, has been arrested from Gujarat. The police have invoked section 201 related to the destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the case, claiming that Patel destroyed a phone and a SIM card used in the offence.