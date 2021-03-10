Top cop Sachin Vaze transferred after Mansukh Hiren’s kin accuses him of murder

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Mumbai crime branch after Vimla Hiren accused him of playing a role in her husband Mansukh Hiren’s murder.

“Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the crime branch till the investigation is not completed. I am taking this decision in view of the rising demand from the opposition. We will take appropriate action against Vaze if he is involved in his death,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the state Assembly today.

Vaze was the investigative officer in the case of explosives being found in a Scorpio near Mukesh Ambani’s home at the beginning of the probe before he was replaced by another officer.

On Tuesday, Vimla Hiren, the wife of the Mansukh Hiren, who owned the Scorpio and whose body was found in the Kalwa creek on Friday, has alleged in her statement before ATS that Vaze had been using the car, from November 2020 till February 5. She further alleged that Vaze had told her husband to get arrested in the case and assured him that he will be bailed out in a few days.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also read parts of Vimla’s statement in the state assembly and demanded the arrest of Vaze in connection with the case. Fadnavis demanded that if not murder, Vaze should at least be arrested for destruction of evidence and alleged if he was not arrested, someone was protecting Vaze.

Vaze is one of Mumbai Police’s so called “encounter specialists”. He was reinstated in June 2020 after a 16-year suspension for his alleged role in the custodial death of a 27-year-old man, Khwaja Yunus, in 2003, and swiftly became the Mumbai Police’s go to man for all its high-profile cases.

Within days of returning to the force, Vaze was moved to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and made in charge of the Crimes Investigation Unit. Soon after, he began handling probes such as the fake social media followers case in which rapper Badshah was summoned, before moving on to the TRP case and leading the Raigad Police team to arrest Goswami from his Worli residence. He also led raids on hookah parlours at night.