Sachin Tendulkar thanks traffic cop for saving a close friend

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted a congratulatory message thanking a Mumbai Traffic police constable who on November 30 had rushed an accident victim to Nanavati hospital while taking proper care of her spine that got damaged in the mishap. The victim turned out to be a close friend of the cricketer who recently greeted the traffic cop saying, “The world is a beautiful place because of such people…”

The cricketer’s tweet on December 17 was shared by Mumbai Police on their Twitter handle on Monday. An excerpt from the tweet reads, “Few days ago, a close friend met with a serious accident. By God’s grace she is better now. However, it was the timely help from a traffic cop that made the difference. He immediately took her in an auto to a hospital and applied real presence of mind ensuring her severely damaged spine had minimal movement while traveling. There are several people like him who go beyond the call of duty.”

Master Blaster meets Bestman on Field. .@sachin_rt met and applauded PC Suresh Dhumse whose timely response helped Mr. Tendulkar's friend get admitted to Nanavati Hospital after a road accident at Santacruz PStn Junction.#MumbaiPoliceForAll pic.twitter.com/isDXux0JoR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 20, 2021

The incident took place around 4.57 pm on November 30 opposite Santacruz police station in Santacruz (west). The victim Nirupama Chavan, 47, was commuting in a rickshaw and a heavy vehicle hit a pole next to her rickshaw. The pole fell on her rickshaw, severely injuring Chavan. About 10 to 15 people rushed to the spot and lifted the heavy pole. The traffic constable, Suresh Dhumse, wasting no time put her on the rickshaw’s seat and took her to Nanavati hospital.

Dhumse told the Indian Express, “I sat in the passenger leg space holding her purse and mobile. I asked the driver to drive slowly as the hospital was only a few minutes away. The woman was in pain from an injury to her spine. To comfort her I sat on one corner of the seat and kept her head in my lap. Her husband called on her phone and I informed him that I am taking her to Nanavati hospital. Some days ago, her husband called me and said her surgery went on for seven hours on that day. He thanked me saying she is able to walk now. I felt happy to hear that.”

On December 2, Tendulkar met Dhumse and thanked him personally. “I felt very delighted to meet Tendulkar sir. He held my hand and thanked me. I was speechless and the feeling was overwhelming as I have grown up seeing him since my childhood. I did not tell anyone about the incident as I was just doing my duty and anyone in my place would have done the same thing,” added Dhumse.