Sachin Tendulkar’s security cover withdrawn, Aaditya Thackeray’s upgraded to Z category

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the security cover of Sachin Tendulkar while that of Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded. (File) The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw the security cover of Sachin Tendulkar while that of Aaditya Thackeray has been upgraded. (File)

The Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security cover of former Rajya Sabha MP and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, although a police escort will be provided for every time he steps out.

On the other hand, the security was upgraded from Y+ to Z security for Aaditya Thackeray who is the newly elected MLA from Worli constituency and the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The security modification is done on the suggestions made by the police. It depends on the inputs they receive about an individual. A report is then submitted to government following which a security assessment review meet is called by the bureaucrats,” said an officer.

“Tendulkar’s security was of ‘X’ category but it was downgraded,” said an IPS officer.

The modifications on security of around 90 prominent citizens were declared after an assessment by Maharashtra authority committee, comprising chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Kumar, Maharashtra DG Subhodh Jaiswal, intelligence department Rashmi Shukla and Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve.

