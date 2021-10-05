Sachin Pilot demands judicial probe in 3,000-kg heroin seizure in Gujarat

SENIOR CONGRESS leader Sachin Pilot demanded a judicial probe into the DRI seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin worth Rs 20,000 crore from the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Pilot was on a one-day visit to Mumbai and addressed the media at the city Congress headquarters. Addressing the seizure of drugs in Gujarat, he said that there was a danger to national security.

“What was the need for a Vishakhapatnam-based company to order consignment in Gujarat?” he said.

Pilot alleged that this was the tip of an iceberg and earlier drugs worth thousands of crores were brought into the country. He demanded that an independent, unbiased probe should be conducted as it is an issue that will affect future generations and national security.

The Congress leader said that “The government wants to suppress the case save their own government. There is no firm action taken even after a huge cache was caught. A local court had directed DRI for strict action and no action seems to have been taken.”

Pilot also condemned the action by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government against AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and demanded a judicial probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which agitating farmers were killed on Sunday.