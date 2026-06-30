Blow to Uddhav Sena: Aaditya Thackeray aide Sachin Ahir joins Eknath Shinde

Sachin Ahir filed the nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairman post in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Days after six of its Lok Sabha MPs quit the Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray camp suffered another setback on Tuesday as party MLC Sachin Ahir filed a nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairman post as a Mahayuti candidate, indicating that he had switched sides. The election will be held on Wednesday.

Ahir, considered a confidant of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, filed the nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

A former minister and one of the key leaders handling Shiv Sena (UBT)’s organisation in Worli, Ahir has played an important role in strengthening Aaditya’s political base in the constituency and consolidating support during the Assembly elections.