Blow to Uddhav Sena: Aaditya Thackeray aide Sachin Ahir joins Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir on Tuesday filed a nomination for the Legislative Council deputy chairman post as a Mahayuti candidate.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 01:41 PM IST
Sachin Ahir Shiv Sena (UBT)Sachin Ahir filed the nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairman post in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.
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Days after six of its Lok Sabha MPs quit the Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray camp suffered another setback on Tuesday as party MLC Sachin Ahir filed a nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairman post as a Mahayuti candidate, indicating that he had switched sides. The election will be held on Wednesday.

Ahir, considered a confidant of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, filed the nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

A former minister and one of the key leaders handling Shiv Sena (UBT)’s organisation in Worli, Ahir has played an important role in strengthening Aaditya’s political base in the constituency and consolidating support during the Assembly elections.

Ahir, a former Nationalist Congress Party leader, had joined the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019 and was given the MLC post in 2022.

Also Read | Maharashtra Council Deputy Chairman election on July 1, Shinde Sena nominee in focus

The development comes barely days after six Sena (UBT) MPs switched sides and joined the ruling Shiv Sena under what party leaders described as ‘Operation Tiger’.

Uddhav’s ‘arrogance’ to blame: BJP

Maharashtra BJP president and minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the BJP had nothing to do with Ahir’s move, but attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership, saying repeated exits from the party were a result of the “arrogance” of Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Raut.

Bawankule said the Sena (UBT) leadership had failed to treat party workers properly and that the repeated exits reflected a growing resentment within the organisation.

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Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, said MLC Jagannath Abhyankar was the Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee for the election.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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