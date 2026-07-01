A day after switching sides, Sachin Ahir elected unopposed as Council Deputy Chairman after MVA withdraws candidate

A day after switching sides from Shiv Sena (UBT) and joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, MLC Sachin Ahir was on Wednesday elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the Maha Vikas Aghadi withdrew its candidate J M Abhyankar.
The election came despite Sena (UBT) leaders on Tuesday threatening legal action against Ahir after he switched sides. The opposition had initially fielded Abhyankar for the election but withdrew the candidature on Wednesday.
Congratulating Ahir in the House, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Sachin Ahir’s unanimous election as Deputy Chairman is a victory of democratic traditions of the House. All parties respected the traditions of the House and ensured a consensus.”
Fadnavis said Ahir brings long political and legislative experience after serving as MLA, Minister of State and MLC over the years.
Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde said Ahir becomes the 11th Deputy Chairman of the Council since formation of Maharashtra and said his experience in legislative functioning would benefit the House.
Speaking after his election, Ahir said he would work without discrimination and ensure equal justice to all members.
“My commitment towards common people, workers and labourers of Maharashtra remained the same yesterday, remains the same today and will remain the same tomorrow. As Deputy Chairman, I will make sincere efforts to ensure equal justice to every member without discrimination,” Ahir said.
Calling his election recognition of ordinary workers, Ahir said, “This is not my personal honour but the honour of common workers and the labour movement.”
Ahir also referred to late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and late Anand Dighe and said he remained committed to working for ordinary people.
The development has also again raised questions over whether Ahir can face disqualification proceedings under anti-defection provisions. A similar situation had emerged in July 2023 when senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe had quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena while continuing as Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council. No disqualification proceedings had followed against her then.
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Ahir’s election comes days after six Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs switched sides and joined the Shinde-led Sena, making it the second setback for the Uddhav Thackeray camp within a week.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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