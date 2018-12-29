Sabarimala temple row: Mumbai women to form chain on January 1

City women have decided to form a chain on January 1 to express solidarity with the Women’s Wall in Kerala to defend the right to equality.

According to the Women Wall Formation Committee, Mumbai, more than 3 million women will stand shoulder to shoulder across the entire stretch of Kerala to form the ‘Women Wall’ in a show of unity. In the wake of the Supreme Court verdict removing the ban on women of menstruating age entering the Sabarimala temple, reactionary forces in the state are orchestrating violent outbursts of male-supremacist ideology, which castigates women as impure and inferior beings, said a member of the committee.

“So, in support of them, we will organise a ‘Women Chain’ from Chaitya Bhoomi to Shivaji Park on January 1 and appeal to women from Mumbai and nearby suburbs to join us,” said the member, adding that we must send out a clear message that we would not tolerate any interference with our right to equality under the Constitution.