Saamana: Pressure of central agencies kept Maya away from polls in UP, played huge role in BJP’s success: Sena

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused political opponents of putting pressure on central investigative agencies to stall action against them in corruption cases, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that BSP chief Mayawati staying away from campaigning in Uttar Pradesh polls, due to “pressure of central agencies”, has played a huge role in BJP’s success in the elections.

He further asked how providing information about BJP leaders’ corruption amounts to putting pressure on investigative agencies.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that Mayawati used to be a tigress in Uttar Pradesh politics. “But pressure was put on her through central investigative agencies using her disproportionate assets case… it forced Mayawati to stay away from the elections. Mayawati’s role in the (electoral) success of the BJP, as a result of (pressure from) central investigative agencies, is huge,” it added.

The editorial further said that central investigative agencies played a role in BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. “During the victory rally, the PM had said that the Opposition was putting pressure on central investigative agencies. People will not agree with this opinion of the Prime Minister. Mayawati is a shining example of what and how pressure is,” it added.

The Sena asked why central agencies were only pursuing political opponents. “How providing information to the government about BJP’s corrupt leaders amounted to putting pressure on investigative agencies? Maharashtra and West Bengal have rejected the slavery of Delhi and refused to bow down before Delhi. So, central investigative agencies are being misused,” said the party. It added that select people are getting relief in courts. “When people belonging to BJP reach the court, how can only those select people get relief from action or arrest? This too is a huge mystery… Justice should be equal for all,” the party said.

“BJP leaders in Maharashtra make threats in the name of central investigation agencies and action is taken immediately. This is not a sign that the system is independent or impartial. This is an ongoing struggle to break Maharashtra, to bend it, to destroy Marathi self-esteem. If this attitude is emboldened with (BJP’s) victory in four states, Maharashtra will have to fight against injustice,” added the editorial.