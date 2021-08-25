scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Saamana justifies Rane arrest, says similar comments on PM would have attracted jail term, sedition charges

In a scathing remark on Rane, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana titled “Balloon with holes” said “it (balloon) will not go up no matter how much air BJP pumps into it”.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 25, 2021 4:37:47 pm
narayan rane arrested, narayan rane arrested police, uddhav thackeray, slap uddhav remark, bjp, shiv sena, bombay high courtNarayan Rane challenged three FIRs against him, one each registered in Mahad (Raigad), Pune, and Nashik, and has also sought protection from coercive action. (Express photo)

A day after the arrest of Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena justified the action stating had anyone made similar comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would have been put behind bars after being booked under sedition charges.

“Rane, who sits next to PM Modi, has used the language of attacking the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Considering Rane’s past records, Modi-Shah should take his statement seriously. Had anyone made a similar statement about the PM, he would have been put behind bars after being booked under sedition charges. Rane’s offence is similar,” the editorial said.

Rane was arrested Tuesday by Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was released on bail in Mahad in Raigad, nearly nine hours after his arrest, but district officials said there were four other FIRs against him in the state. The BJP rallied behind Rane, claiming that while it did not agree with his remarks, his arrest was in violation of constitutional procedures.

The editorial further said that BJP will have to pay a heavy price. “(The previous) Fadnavis government has jailed some intellectuals on the charge of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Modi. Here it seems that Narayan Rane has taken ‘supari’ (contract) to hit the CM. Should such ‘suparibaaz’ be worshipped?” asked the editorial.

The Sena said despite being given the post of a Union minister, Rane has been behaving like a “roadside gangster”.

“Using the language of physically assaulting the CM of Maharashtra is like hurting the sentiments of the 105 martyrs of the Samyukta (united) Maharashtra movement,” it said.

Criticising BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil for supporting Rane, the editorial said, “Any cultured leader would have apologised to Maharashtra putting an end to the matter. Because nobody is above the state’s pride. But, for BJP, Maharashtra’s pride and prestige of the chief minister are insignificant.”

