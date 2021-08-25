Saamana justifies Rane arrest, says similar comments on PM would have attracted jail term, sedition charges

A day after the arrest of Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Shiv Sena justified the action stating had anyone made similar comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would have been put behind bars after being booked under sedition charges.

In a scathing remark on Rane, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana titled “Balloon with holes” said “it (balloon) will not go up no matter how much air BJP pumps into it”.

“Rane, who sits next to PM Modi, has used the language of attacking the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Considering Rane’s past records, Modi-Shah should take his statement seriously. Had anyone made a similar statement about the PM, he would have been put behind bars after being booked under sedition charges. Rane’s offence is similar,” the editorial said.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rane was arrested Tuesday by Maharashtra Police for threatening to “slap” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was released on bail in Mahad in Raigad, nearly nine hours after his arrest, but district officials said there were four other FIRs against him in the state. The BJP rallied behind Rane, claiming that while it did not agree with his remarks, his arrest was in violation of constitutional procedures.

Also Read | Narayan Rane arrest: Battle lines sharpen ahead of key civic body polls early next year

The editorial further said that BJP will have to pay a heavy price. “(The previous) Fadnavis government has jailed some intellectuals on the charge of plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Modi. Here it seems that Narayan Rane has taken ‘supari’ (contract) to hit the CM. Should such ‘suparibaaz’ be worshipped?” asked the editorial.

The Sena said despite being given the post of a Union minister, Rane has been behaving like a “roadside gangster”.

“Using the language of physically assaulting the CM of Maharashtra is like hurting the sentiments of the 105 martyrs of the Samyukta (united) Maharashtra movement,” it said.

Criticising BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil for supporting Rane, the editorial said, “Any cultured leader would have apologised to Maharashtra putting an end to the matter. Because nobody is above the state’s pride. But, for BJP, Maharashtra’s pride and prestige of the chief minister are insignificant.”