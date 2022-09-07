Saamana editorial supports Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, slams BJP for criticising initiative

The Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamana, Wednesday lashed out at its friend-turned-foe BJP for criticising and ridiculing Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi which commenced Wednesday from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

In an editorial, Shiv Sena extended its support to the Congress’s outreach programme and took a dig at BJP. It added that BJP’s criticism shows that the ruling party in the Centre is “till scared of Congress”, a party which is said to have been weakened and shattered.

The editorial further stated, “As soon as the Congress party announced the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the leaders and spokespersons of the BJP started criticising it. This simply means that BJP is still afraid of Congress. If it were not so, there would be no need to take notice of the so-called “desperate, disappointed and weakened Congress Yatra”.”

It added, “It is clear that difficulties will increase if the Congress rises again. They are scared thinking what if Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi succeed in gaining public support? It is due to this fear that a personal criticism of ‘Bharat Jodo’ is on. This does not suit the largest political party in the country.” The editorial also appealed to the people to keep aside political differences and support the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress will start from Kanyakumari under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and will culminate in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km from South to North India. Congress has also coined a slogan for the yatra — ‘Mile Kadam Jude Watan’ — which loosely translates into the idea of uniting the country.

The BJP has been ridiculing and criticising the yatra by saying that a ‘Congress Jodo’ yatra would do better for the party. The BJP also claimed the yatra “is for the siblings” (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) and no one else will join it.

The Saamana editorial further read, “The BJP is saying that the tour is to save the Gandhi family. If the Congress or any other political party has planned an outreach programme for national unity, no one should spoil it. Such programmes are now a must for national unity. There is no reason to criticise Congress’s national tour.”

Advertisement

It added that even after so many attacks on Rahul Gandhi, his morale has not broken and the BJP has not been able to digest the fact that he will lead the yatra.

Claiming that even today the Congress has moral strength to agitate in Delhi as it did on Sunday, the editorial said that it was possible only because it is the oldest national party of the country and has got a great legacy of freedom struggle.

While Sena made it clear through the editorial that they have and will continue to have differences with the Congress, it hit out at BJP over its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. “Doesn’t BJP think that Congress is better than separatist Mehbooba Mufti’s party in Kashmir?” the editorial questioned. It also alleged that today’s BJP is following neo-Hinduism and they have ‘Hindu versus Muslim’ solution to all questions and people are falling for it.

Advertisement

“It is a common practice of the BJP to polarise votes by raising the Pakistan issue. The BJP is never seen raising voice against China…although China is encroaching on thousands of hectare of land, constantly intruding from the border. Although China has encroached half of Ladakh, those who are hitting out at the ‘Bharat Joda’ yatra are silent on China. Why does their nationalism, Hinduism get cold here?” the editorial asked.

The party also slammed BJP for luring MLAs of Opposition parties and toppling governments. “Ghulam Nabi Azad in Kashmir and (Eknath) Shinde in Maharashtra are two sides of the same coin. As soon as Nitish Kumar took a different stand in Bihar, five MLAs of his party from Manipur were poached by the BJP,” the editorial alleged.

The editorial further alleged that BJP’s definition of freedom or democracy means no national or regional party should stand against it. “They have nothing to do with the country or Hinduism and their sense of national unity is Hindu versus Muslim. India is a country full of diversity. Many religions, sects, customs are rooted here and we have to keep them together to keep the country united. Losing this thought means sowing the seeds of division in the country. Inflation, unemployment, farmers’ suicides are increasing in the country but there is no voice being raised at the national level.”