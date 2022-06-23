In Saamana editorial, Shiv Sena says BJP behind turmoil, asks rebels to be careful

Amidst the political crisis in Maharashtra with as many as 37 Shiv Sena MLAs along with Eknath Shinde camping in Assam’s Guwahati, the Shiv Sena Thursday alleged that the BJP was behind the turmoil in the state even as it asked the rebel legislators to be careful and wise.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the MLAs, who got elected on the party’s tickets, on the efforts of the party’s workers and its money, have been trapped in the grip of the BJP and stated that those who are dreaming of forming a new government in Maharashtra are their dreams.

It further said that “The BJP is saying it has nothing to do with the political development, but it seems to be just a joke because its people were present at the Surat hotel. At the same time, the rebel MLAs were welcomed by the Assam minister at the Guwahati airport.”

It was referring to the transfer of Eknath Shinde and the rebel Shiva Sena MLAs first to Surat and then to Guwahati—cities in two states which are under the BJP rule.

“Whatever has to happen in the legislature will happen, but the popularity of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister is at its peak and the organisation of the party is strong. However, if all the MLAs contest elections again, then they will surely be defeated by the people of Maharashtra. These people may not be aware of it,” said the editorial.

The Saamana editorial also states that if Shiv Sainiks decide, then all the rebel MLAs will be ex-legislators and this is what the history shows about rebellions in Shiv Sena tells. “So be wise in time and be careful,” it added.

“Today the BJP’s people are treating them (rebel MLAs) with the utmost care, but when their need will be over they will again throw them in the garbage as soon as the work is done. This has been the tradition of the BJP,” said the Saamana editorial.

The editorial also questioned the rebels that even after winning on the Sena’s tickets how can they be dishonest with the party and said they will have to answer these questions.

It also said that Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and the other MLAs with him will have to come to Mumbai first. At the time of the trust vote, they will have to come to Vidhan Bhavan to face the people of Maharashtra.

The 34 Shiv Sena MLAs passed a resolution appointing Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature party. “There is enormous discontent amongst the cadre of the party viz. Shiv Sena for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress who are ideologically opposed to our party,” they said in the resolution.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has shifted from his official residence, Varsha, to his family’s Matoshree bungalow.