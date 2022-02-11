Saamana editorial: Sena attacks Modi on ‘incorrect’ Parliament speeches, accuses BJP of ‘starting riots’ over hijab

THE SHIV Sena on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches in Parliament, saying his speechwriters seem to have “taken a contract to turn him into a liar” because the references he has made are “incorrect”. The Sena also alleged that “riots are being started” over hijab in Karnataka as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “facing a tough contest” in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Through its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said there are political conventions to be followed while speaking in Parliament. “When Modi first set foot in Parliament, he kept his head on the steps of Parliament and shed tears. Today, in seven years, the same Parliament and democracy will be shedding tears! So much anarchy has been created. The speechwriters of Modi seem to have taken a contract to turn him into a liar because the references in his speeches are wrong every day,” an editorial read.

The editorial referred to Modi’s claims in Parliament on the removal of musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar from All India Radio for presenting a song by VD Savarkar, along with his remarks that former PM Jawaharlal Nehru didn’t help the freedom fighters besides not sending armed forces to liberate Goa.

It further said that criticising Nehru, the Gandhi family and the Congress in Parliament and at public platforms does not translate to ruling the country.

“The BJP is facing tough contest in the Uttar Pradesh elections, which is why riots are being started in Karnataka over hijab. Hijab cannot be the subject of inciting some riots and creating tension between Hindus and Muslims. But these people cannot contest elections without playing Hindu-Muslim, Hindustan-Pakistan games,” the editorial added.

The Sena also claimed that even though corruption is rampant in BJP-ruled states, no action is taken. But non-BJP states are being targeted by central investigating agencies, the editorial added.

“Modi’s people talk about corruption in other states. Where there is no BJP chief minister, the ED and the Income Tax authorities conduct inquiries and raids. But in BJP-ruled states, corruption is rampant. There are scams going on in every department of Madhya Pradesh, but the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was arrested for corruption. ED and CBI are working overtime in West Bengal and Maharashtra. We will have to tolerate this till 2024,” said the editorial.