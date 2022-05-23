SA national moves HC challenging detention by NCB

Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner, approached the Bombay High Court challenging his detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) since April 21 under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS).

Demetriades, a South African national, has said in the petition that an order of detention was given by the Union Finance Ministry against him under the PITNDPS Act, which has provisions for detention of a person ‘with a view to prevent him from engaging in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances’. The order was issued on September 21 last year, the petition stated, following which he was detained by NCB,Goa, last month.

Demetriades was first arrested by the NCB, Mumbai, on October 18, 2020, in connection with the case filed following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after a search had allegedly led to the recovery of contraband from him. He was granted bail in September 2020 and he was then arrested in a separate case by the NCB, Mumbai, in which he was granted bail in December 2020.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The petition stated that the detention order was issued after nearly a year while it should have been done promptly without any delay. It said that there has been an inordinate delay in issuing the order and it is punitive, not preventive.

Demetriades has said that while others with a larger role than him were granted bail and the NCB has sought cancellation of their bail, only he has been ‘singled out’ and action is sought under PITNDPS Act. He has also submitted that there is no material to show that he is engaged in illicit trafficking of drugs. “…the allegation made on the grounds of detention at the most shows that the petitioner was in the habit of consuming drugs,” the petition said.

The Bombay High Court’s vacation bench of Justices P D Naik and Abhay Ahuja will hear the petition on Friday.