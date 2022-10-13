Who is Rutuja Latke, Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena candidate for Andheri East bypoll

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is staring at yet another political crisis as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to accept the resignation of one of its employees Rutuja Latke, the Sena’s prospective candidate for the Andheri East bypoll.

Rutuja Latke resigned on October 3, however, her resignation is yet to be accepted by the civic administration. The BMC’s decision not to immediately relieve Latke has put a question mark on her ability to contest the Andheri East bypoll. As per Rule 6 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Service (Conduct) Regulations, 1989, an employee of the BMC is prohibited from contesting elections.

Rutuja Latke is the widow of former Sena MLA from Andheri (East), Ramesh Latke, who died after a heart attack in May 2022 in Dubai. Ramesh latke was a two-time MLA from Andheri (East), and prior to that, he was a civic corporator of the area.

Rutuja Latke works as an assistant clerk in the office of the assistant municipal commissioner at BMC’s K/East ward office in Andheri (East) and looks after administrative work. According to the civic body’s officials, Latke has been employed with the BMC for more than a decade now.

Before filing her nomination for the upcoming bypoll, Latke stayed away from the public’s eye and was never directly involved in politics. Sources in the BMC said Latke played a key role and worked along with frontline workers of the BMC during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Latke’s decision to file her nomination came with the intention of filling her husband’s position. In her resignation letter, Latke stated, “The untimely demise of my husband has compelled me to take part in the election since the position of MLA for the Andheri (East) is vacant”.

While there were speculations about Latke joining the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, she took to her Facebook profile and announced she will support Uddhav Thackeray. “Our loyalty is with Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, I will fight on the torch symbol only and will win too,” posted Latke on her Facebook profile along with her photo with her son Amey Latke and Uddhav Thackeray.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders have claimed the BMC was not accepting the resignation of Latke as it was “under pressure”. However, officials at the BMC have said the procedure to look into her resignation is still ongoing. According to them, employees who resign from the civic body have to serve a compulsory 30-day notice period before they are relieved from service.

Meanwhile, Latke has moved the Bombay High Court seeking judicial intervention on the issue.