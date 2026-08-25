After notices to 128 flat owners, Mumbai civic body acts on encroachment in high-rise

The violations included the use of glass and aluminium structures in common lobbies to convert the spaces into habitable areas, officials said. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday initiated demolition action against unauthorised construction carried out in violation of sanctioned building plans at one wing of the high-rise residential complex, Rustomjee Crown, in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi.

The violations included the use of glass and aluminium structures in common lobbies to convert the spaces into habitable areas, officials said.

The luxury residential complex reportedly houses flats owned by Maharashtra Cabinet ministers and MLAs. The Prabhadevi project comprises three towers, two of which are 63 storeys, while the third one has 65 floors.

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According to official records, the BMC had previously issued notices to 128 flat owners in the complex over unauthorised alterations carried out across multiple floors.