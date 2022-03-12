‘Russian tanks were entering city as we were leaving Sumy’: Students recall ordeal after reaching Mumbai

“As we were moving out of Sumy, while the Ukrainians were waving at us, Russian tanks were entering the city,” says Namira Salim Shaikh, one of the seven residents of Mumbai who returned to the city on Friday night after being stuck in Ukraine since February 24. “I hope the war ends soon,” she added.

Shaikh, a third-year student, was received by her family at the CSMI Airport. The Indian Express had reported a video appeal made by her and the others to the Indian government, asking them to be rescued.

“I want to thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Red Cross and Polish authorities as they helped us to get out of the war-torn nation,” she said, while adding that people in Ukraine were extremely helpful towards them in these times of distress.

“They (Russians) said civilians will not be harmed but people are dying there. Old people are unable to move to bunkers, pregnant women are stuck in hospitals. I just hope the war ends soon,” she exclaimed.

Jerusha (in red) with her family at Mumbai airport on Friday night. (Express Photo) Jerusha (in red) with her family at Mumbai airport on Friday night. (Express Photo)

The first evacuation attempt, made on March 7, was aborted as the ceasefire between the two nations failed. Recollecting the experience, Mayuri Aher, another student who returned to the city, said: “That morning, there were three buses in which over 200 students, mostly girls, were seated. However, after an hour, we were asked to go back as there were reports of firing on the green corridor. We lost all hope that day. However, the next day, we were evacuated in 15 buses. It was very stressful and risky, but the evacuation was quick and organised. We were asked not to click photos or share any information about our location.”

The students, who lived in the war-torn country for 12 days, said they witnessed hell. “The Ukrainians and the Russian Army could be seen on the streets. We saw destruction all around. Nothing comes out of war. The ordinary people are suffering there. It’s like hell,” Aher said.

Another student, Bunyan Jerusha Manikumar, said she had seen such scenes only in movies and read about them in books. “At first, we were not worried as we did not know that the Russians will start attacking other cities. But then there was a huge explosion a few kilometres away from our university. That day, we were very scared. A few days later, there was another blast at a power plant because following which we lost electricity and water supplies to our hostel. We also heard the word nucle

Mayuri Aher with her parents. (Express Photo) Mayuri Aher with her parents. (Express Photo)

ar attack.”

Jerusha also recollected how their warden Victoria bid them goodbye with tears in her eyes. “She asked us to pray for her country. When we were getting out of Sumy, we heard that there was an attack that killed 21 people,” she added.

However, the students said they wished to go back to Ukraine and complete their courses when the situation goes back to being normal.