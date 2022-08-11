scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Rupee falls 36 paise to close at 79.61 against US dollar Mumbai

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade on a mixed note in the near term. Recovery in domestic markets from lower levels and FII inflows may support the local unit.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 4:39:55 pm
The rupee finally ended at 79.61, down 36 paise over its previous close of 79.25.

The rupee depreciated by 36 paise to close at 79.61 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at Rs 79.22 and saw an intra-day high of Rs 79.22 and a low of Rs 79.69 against the American currency.

It finally ended at Rs 79.61, down 36 paise over its previous close of Rs 79.25.

Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade on a mixed note in the near term. Recovery in domestic markets from lower levels and FII inflows may support the local unit.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 104.95, after official data showed that US inflation slowed down from a 40-year high in June to 8.5 per cent in July on lower gasoline prices.

Traders said investors now will focus on key domestic macroeconomic data points like index of industrial production (IIP), consumer price index (CPI) and trade balance numbers due on Friday for further cues.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.84 per cent to USD 98.22 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 515.31 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,332.60 points, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 124.25 points or 0.71 per cent to 17,659.00 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,061.88 crore, as per exchange data.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:39:55 pm

