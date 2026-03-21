Rupali Chakankar remains NCP women’s wing chief; Opp demands case against her and ministers linked to Kharat

After row over association with Ashok Kharat, Rupali Chakankar was forced to tender resignation from the post on Friday night. (File photo)

A day after the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar from the state women’s commission chairperson’s post, she remains as party’s women’s wing chief amid calls from opposition to file a case against her and also against the ministers who are seen with self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat, arrested under charges of rape.

The NCP did not react on the questions regarding the fate of Chakankar within the party.

After row over association with Kharat, Chakankar was forced to tender resignation from the post on Friday night. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son MLA Aaditya Thackeray demanded action against ministers associated with Kharat. Congress too has raised a similar demand.