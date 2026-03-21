Rupali Chakankar remains NCP women’s wing chief; Opp demands case against her and ministers linked to Kharat

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A day after the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar from the state women’s commission chairperson’s post, she remains as party’s women’s wing chief amid calls from opposition to file a case against her and also against the ministers who are seen with self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat, arrested under charges of rape.
The NCP did not react on the questions regarding the fate of Chakankar within the party.
After row over association with Kharat, Chakankar was forced to tender resignation from the post on Friday night. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son MLA Aaditya Thackeray demanded action against ministers associated with Kharat. Congress too has raised a similar demand.
Speaking at an event organised by party’s employment cell, Uddhav Thackeray slammed state government. “Maharashtra has a law against superstition and we have seen that those who are expected to implement it were involved in superstitious activities of Ashok Kharat. Action against Kharat is not enough but action should also be taken against political devotees of Kharat,” said Thackeray.
He targeted Deputy CM Ekanth Shinde without naming him as Shinde’s photo with Kharat has gone viral on social media. He also questioned how low the politics of Maharashtra is going in current times. Thackeray said that it was Maharashtra’s Epstein files moment and there should not be attempts to divert attention from it.
When asked about the decision to divert water to Kharat’s village during MVA period, Thackeray said that everything should be probed thoroughly. Photos of a number of ministers including Shinde, BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, former Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar and their links are being discussed in state’s political circles. None of these leaders have yet reacted on the murmurs.
MLA Aaditya Thackeray pointed out that photos of several ministers with Ashok Kharat have gone viral on social media and inquiry should be conducted into it. “The Chief Minister should conduct an inquiry into the ministers who were seen with Kharat. There are 8-9 ministers who were seen with Kharat and all of them should be removed from cabinet,” said Thackeray.
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that resignation of Chakankar is not enough in this case as call records of all the ministers and political leaders seen with Ashok Kharat should be probed. “Kharat earned huge money and had links with political leaders from ruling alliance. So, there is a possibility that state government will try to bury the matter soon. But all ministers should be probed and their CDR should be checked and action should be taken on them,” said Wadettiwar.
From NCP-SP, party spokesperson Sunil Mane expressed fear that since Kharat is involved with a number of big leaders in the state, his life could be in danger.
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