Kharat controversy fallout: Women’s Commission chief Chakankar submits resignation after CM Fadnavis asks her to step down

Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar submitted her resignation on Friday, hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked her to step down, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. It was not immediately clear whether the resignation had been accepted. The development came in the wake of the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat in Nashik on charges of sexual assault and rape, and the surfacing of photos showing Chakankar’s close association with him.

Earlier on Friday, Chakankar had shared a letter she wrote to Director General of Police Sadanand Date, asking for strict action. In the letter, the Commission directed the police to conduct a “thorough, time-bound and impartial investigation” into the case. She also said the Commission would closely monitor the probe and asked that the Nashik Police Commissioner keep the panel informed about the progress of the investigation.

The controversy erupted after the arrest of Ashok Kharat, who heads a Sinnar-based trust where Chakankar is a trustee. As the case grew in scale, the state government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Tejasvi Satpute. Police have also seized a pen drive allegedly containing at least 58 explicit video recordings, adding to the seriousness of the case.

The issue intensified after photos surfaced showing Chakankar with Kharat, including one where she is seen holding an umbrella over him and another where she is allegedly performing a ritual. She has also been accused of threatening a local reporter who had earlier exposed Kharat. Chakankar has not responded in detail but said she will speak on the allegations with evidence.

Earlier on Friday, ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel had hinted action against her. Describing the Kharat case as extremely serious and disgusting, Patel said stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. “This matter is extremely serious. The individual concerned has been arrested, and the Maharashtra government will take further strict action. Immediate action must also be taken against anyone whose name surfaces during the investigation,” he said.

He further noted that while names of political leaders are being mentioned, it is not right to level allegations against anyone solely based on viral photos. “In public life, one must consider who they associate with. However, drawing conclusions based only on photographs is incorrect,” Patel said. Chakankar met party president, Sunetra Pawar, to hand over her resignation and to present her side.

Patel’s reaction came after NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday morning refused to comment on the issue. After facing the heat, he said by evening, “While navigating public life, everyone comes into contact with numerous individuals as well as institutions. Often, the nature of these contacts is not necessarily direct. However, this does not mean that a person committing a criminal act will be shielded.”

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Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Sushma Andhare, social activist Anjali Damania and NCP’s Rupali Thombre have accused Chakankar of indulging in black magic rituals and protecting an individual who was involved in committing atrocities against women.

Who is Rupali Chakankar

Chakankar, 43, comes from a farmer’s family in Daund and entered politics after marriage into a politically active family. She began with grassroots work through self-help groups when her mother-in-law was a corporator in Pune.

She joined the NCP women’s wing in 2008 and rose steadily. In July 2019, after Chitra Wagh left the party, she was appointed state president of the NCP women’s wing.

In October 2021, she was appointed Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, and was reappointed in October 2024 after aligning with the Ajit Pawar faction following the NCP split.