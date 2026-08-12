‘Mountain has collapsed, run, run!’ Moment of terror after Mumbai landslide

There was a stampede-like situation when Ahmed Hussain Ansari woke up around 3:30 am to the sound of people scramming and calling for others to escape. A hillock had collapsed on the Gaushiya settlement in Kurla of Mumbai after heavy rain, leaving seven persons dead and many trapped under the rubble.
Ansari initially thought a fight had broken out. “I heard a sound while I was sleeping and thought a fight had broken out. When I woke up and looked outside, there was a stampede-like situation with people shouting, ‘pahad gir gaya, bhago bhago [the mountain has collapsed, run, run!]’. When I came out, I saw that a hillside had indeed collapsed,” he told The Indian Express.
#MumbaiLandslide | “There was chaos when the landslide happened. Rescue operations are still underway”: Ahmed Ansari, eyewitness
Saira recalled that her entire house collapsed on her and the family. “This incident happened with us around 3:30 AM. The hill collapsed, and we were trapped under it. The entire house collapsed on top of us; the whole house was destroyed. We have been living here for 30 years, but an accident like this has never happened before,” Saira Banu said.
“Many people were trapped along with me, and everyone sustained injuries.”
The Kurla chawl landslide incident has come following incessant rainfall that has returned to Mumbai. Following the incident, police personnel were rushed to the Kurla chawl with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, which included officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.
Rescue operations after landslide in Chirag Nagar. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)
“All the locals were rushing to help. The Chandivali police arrived to inspect the scene, and then the fire brigade arrived at around 4:30 am. Rescue operations have been ongoing ever since. Eight people who were trapped have been pulled out, and one person is still trapped,” Ansari said.
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade, who visited the Ghausiya chawl in Kurla, has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who have sustained injuries in the Kurla landslide incident.
The rescue and overall emergency management operations continue at the landslide site.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More