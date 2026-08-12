‘Mountain has collapsed, run, run!’ Moment of terror after Mumbai landslide

There was a stampede-like situation when Ahmed Hussain Ansari woke up around 3:30 am to the sound of people scramming and calling for others to escape. A hillock had collapsed on the Gaushiya settlement in Kurla of Mumbai after heavy rain, leaving seven persons dead and many trapped under the rubble.

Ansari initially thought a fight had broken out. “I heard a sound while I was sleeping and thought a fight had broken out. When I woke up and looked outside, there was a stampede-like situation with people shouting, ‘pahad gir gaya, bhago bhago [the mountain has collapsed, run, run!]’. When I came out, I saw that a hillside had indeed collapsed,” he told The Indian Express.

#MumbaiLandslide | “There was chaos when the landslide happened. Rescue operations are still underway”: Ahmed Ansari, eyewitness Read: https://t.co/U7IPd0qNYF pic.twitter.com/SkVqMVASLH — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 12, 2026

Saira Banu, who was rescued from the rubble, recalled that her whole family got trapped when a portion of the hillock came crashing down.

‘Pahad gira, hum log ussi mein dabe the’: Survivor

Saira recalled that her entire house collapsed on her and the family. “This incident happened with us around 3:30 AM. The hill collapsed, and we were trapped under it. The entire house collapsed on top of us; the whole house was destroyed. We have been living here for 30 years, but an accident like this has never happened before,” Saira Banu said.

“Many people were trapped along with me, and everyone sustained injuries.”

“Our house fell on us, we were rescued by officials. Urge government to relocate us”: Saira Bano, one of the people who were impacted by the #MumbaiLandslide pic.twitter.com/LMwPODWv7b — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) August 12, 2026

The Kurla chawl landslide incident has come following incessant rainfall that has returned to Mumbai. Following the incident, police personnel were rushed to the Kurla chawl with all necessary teams for the rescue operation, which included officials from the BMC, NDRF, and other agencies.

Rescue operations after landslide in Chirag Nagar. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi) Rescue operations after landslide in Chirag Nagar. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

“All the locals were rushing to help. The Chandivali police arrived to inspect the scene, and then the fire brigade arrived at around 4:30 am. Rescue operations have been ongoing ever since. Eight people who were trapped have been pulled out, and one person is still trapped,” Ansari said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Twade, who visited the Ghausiya chawl in Kurla, has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who have sustained injuries in the Kurla landslide incident.

The rescue and overall emergency management operations continue at the landslide site.