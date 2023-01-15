Run more services on Ghatkopar-Versova route to disperse crowd from new Mumbai Metro lines: MMRDA commissioner

S V R Srinivas, the commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has asked the Mumbai Metro One operator to run services on the existing Versova-Ghatkopar route at a frequency of two minutes during peak hours in a bid to disperse the crowd on the new Metro Lines 2A and 7. While line 2A will be from Dahisar to DN Nagar in Andheri West, Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Metro lines on January 19. The elevated Mumbai Metro lines 2A &7 will be opened for commercial operations from January 20, Friday.

Currently, during peak hours – from 8.30 am to 10.30 am and from 6 pm to 9 pm – Metro One services run at a gap of four minutes. During non-peak hours, the services are available every six to eight minutes, according to officials.

“We have asked Metro One to run services at a gap of 2-2.5 minutes during peak hours. As the ridership will be drawn from both the new lines and the existing Mumbai Metro following the integration. We are expecting 3-4 lakh ridership on the new lines,” Srinivas said.

Mumbai Metro One, commissioned in July 2014, sees a ridership of 3.8 lakh people on weekdays, down from the pre-Covid figure of 4.5 lakh. A total of 380 trips are made daily to cater to the ridership demand.

The new services will be run on the entire 35-km elevated corridor stretch using 22 rakes. With 28 rakes available at the Charkop depot, the rest will be kept on standby mode in case of emergencies, as per the MMRDA. Services will run at a gap of eight minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours. The first service will start at 6 am from Andheri West on Line 2A and the last will be at 9.24 pm. Similarly, on Line 7, the first service from Gundavali station will be at 5.55 am and the last one at 9.24 pm.

The new Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 are integrated with the existing Metro One line at the Western Express Highway and DN Nagar stations that see a daily ridership of 20,000 and over 16,000, respectively. The ridership is expected to increase, according to the MMRDA and Metro One officials. With 13 rakes, the services are operated on the main line of Metro One as of now.