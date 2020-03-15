Rules framed: state can shutdown area, district to contain infection

The government also instructed all private hospitals to designate separate areas for screening suspected cases. (File) The government also instructed all private hospitals to designate separate areas for screening suspected cases. (File)

THE STATE government Saturday released Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which will empower officials to quarantine an area or even an entire district to limit the spread of coronavirus. Further, the state will have the power to put a person under quarantine on the suspicion of being infected and take action against in case of non-compliance.

Collectors, divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners and directors of health services and medical education can take action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This section provides for six-month imprisonment or fine for disobedience of an order promulgated by the government, which can cause threat to human life.

“We will take help of the police as and when required. But we hope people will comply with necessary regulations. We are taking all required measures to ensure that the health staff, who visit homes of suspected patients, wear masks and maintain safe distance,” said Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas.

The regulations, which will remain in force for a year, also empowers the government to completely shutdown an area, on lines of what China did in Wuhan to contain the virus. This includes sealing an entire area to contain vehicular movement, movement of the people, closure of schools and offices, shops and converting a government or private building into a quarantine facility. “This will be invoked as and when required according to the situation,” Vyas said.

The government also instructed all private hospitals to designate separate areas for screening suspected cases.

“In case a person has any history of travel to the affected areas in the last 14 days, and he/she is asymptomatic, he still has to remain at home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure,” the regulation stated.

If a person is found violating this rule, he will be taken to a quarantine facility. The regulation has made it mandatory for anybody with a travel history to affected countries to report to control room (020-26127394) if they suffer dry cough, cold, fever or breathlessness. A general advisory to cover mouth while coughing, use soap or hand wash to regularly clean hands, and avoid touching face with unwashed hands has also been issued.

Further, the government can initiate action against individuals or organisations that float fake news about coronavirus on social media. Officials said panic leads to rumours, and the cyber cell will be instructed to initiate inquiry in such cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.