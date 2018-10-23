Rule of domicile certificate must be implemented: Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has written to Municipal Commissioner, Ajoy Mehta, stating that the civic body must implement the domicile certificate rule and fast-track the process of implementation of the hawker policy.

“While implementing the hawker policy, the rule of domicile certificate must be implemented strictly. Also, the process of implementation of the policy, which is delayed for some time, must be fast-tracked,” said Thackeray in his letter.

He added that the civic body must ensure that there are no unlicensed hawker after the policy is implemented.