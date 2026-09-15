No cycles on Metro 3 for last-mile connectivity: Urban planners, architects question rule

An MMRCL spokesperson said that Aqua Line was built expecting a large volume of passengers so, cycles are not allowed on the Metro Line 3. (Express photos)

Architect Pranav Naik had been taking his foldable bicycle on the underground Metro Line 3 for a year, using it to shuttle between his office in Mahim and project site in Fort. Folding it in half, he had used the arrangement on local trains, BEST buses, and metros in other Indian cities to reduce his reliance on private vehicles.

But last week, he was told cycles, folding or otherwise, are not allowed in the underground Aqua Line.

“I was stopped out of the blue, despite having taken the cycle countless times before it. Guards and the officials of the metro told me that a new rule meant I couldn’t take my cycle in,” said Naik, who is the cofounder of Studio Pomergrante. “While they eventually let me, they didn’t have any explanation as to why it isn’t allowed, if other similarly sized bags and wheelchairs are allowed.”