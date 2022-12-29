scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Ruckus in Mumbai civic body as both Sena factions stake claim to party office

After the Shiv Sena split into two, no dedicated offices for the new factions were set up inside the civic body, mainly because the elected body of representatives has been dissolved and the BMC is under the rule of a state-appointed administrator.

Members of the factions got into a verbal spat inside the BMC office.
There was a ruckus in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday when members of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) got into a verbal spat inside the civic body headquarters as both parties tried to claim possession of the sole Shiv Sena party office on BMC premises.

At present, there is only one party office for the Shiv Sena, located on the ground floor of the old building and adjacent to the office of the BJP. After the Shiv Sena split into two, no dedicated offices for the new factions were set up inside the civic body, mainly because the elected body of representatives has been dissolved and the BMC is under the rule of a state-appointed administrator.

Over the last one month, members of UBT-Sena have been addressing press conferences from the party office and over the past few weeks, several leaders have visited it, including former CM Uddhav Thackeray and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray. On Wednesday, for the first time since the party split, members from Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Sena entered the BMC party office. Rahul Shewale, MP from Mumbai south-central, and Yashwant Jadhav, former chairperson of the civic standing committee, were among them.

Soon after BSS members entered the office, Sena (UBT) leaders including Pandurang Sakpal, ward committee president from south Mumbai, and Ashish Chemburkar, former corporator, arrived at the office. Members from both parties sat face-to-face across the conference table and raised slogans, soon after which police arrived at the spot and asked them to leave. Since none of them were willing to leave first, police personnel had to pull some of the members out and lock the party office from outside.

“We had gone for our official visit and went to the party office as per routine, since we carry out all our official work inside the office. However, local party office workers approached us and… asked us to go out…,” Yashwant Jadhav told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, members from the Sena (UBT) faction labelled their opponent’s action as a political gimmick. “If they had taken real possession of the office, then why did they go out in the first place? This office belongs to us, we are the real Sainiks… they are nothing but traitors… I challenge them to come here again and enter the office…,” Pandurang Sakpal said.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 03:31 IST
