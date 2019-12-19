Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly as Ashok Chavan calls Citizenship Act ‘unconstitutional’

The BJP, however, objected to Chavan’s remarks of terming the CAA as “unconstitutional” in the House. The BJP, however, objected to Chavan’s remarks of terming the CAA as “unconstitutional” in the House.

The Legislative Assembly Wednesday witnessed heated arguments as Opposition BJP objected to Congress and NCP’s demand that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should not be implemented in the state. The Assembly proceedings were adjourned twice due to the ruckus, while Speaker Nana Patole later said all “unconstitutional” remarks would be expunged.

Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Nanded MLA and senior Congress leader, Ashok Chavan demanded that the Citizenship Amendment Act should not be implemented in the state. “This law is unconstitutional. The students have held several protests in Maharashtra and North-Eastern states. A petition has also been moved in the Supreme Court against the law,” he said.

Claiming that the new law is not “Hindu versus Muslim”, but is “rich versus poor”, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad said, “It is also against nomadic and denotified tribes. I belong to the Vanjari community and more than 50 per cent of the people from my community work in the farms. They do not have any documents. Then how they can prove their citizenship. There are many such tribes who not have documents.” Awhad said that the law will create fear and uneasiness among these people.

The BJP, however, objected to Chavan’s remarks of terming the CAA as “unconstitutional” in the House. “The law passed by the Union government is constitutional unless it is declared by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional. But, this law is not against any caste. It is to give citizenship to the refugees from the neighbouring countries. So, it is not right to call it unconstitutional,” Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said. The former chief minister also demanded that the word “unconstitutional” should be removed from the House proceedings.

Amid arguments continuing over the issue, the House was adjourned twice. Later, the Speaker said the remarks would be checked and whatever was “unconstitutional” would be expunged.

