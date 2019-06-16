Ruckus by corporators: Citing Balakot strike, Shiv Sena warns AIMIM

Citing the example of attacks on terrorists carried out by the Narendra Modi-led government across the Pakistan border, the Shiv Sena, in its editorial in the party mouthpiece on Saturday, said that it would deal with the All India Majlis-e-Itttehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporators, who created a ruckus in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday, in a similar fashion.

Advertising

The Sena was referring to the loss of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat that it had retained for 30 years. The Saamana editorial read: “One accidental defeat with a small margin from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha does not make Hindus impotent in Sambhaji Nagar (Sena’s preferred name for Aurangabad). Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an attack on terrorists in Pakistan by breaking into their homes, we are capable of launching a similar attack. Hindus have wrists strong enough to clobber Aurangzeb’s progeny in Aurangabad within Sambhaji Nagar.”

In the editorial titled, ‘Sambhaji Nagaraat haidos suru, tar gharaat ghusun maru (Turmoil in Sambhaji Nagar, will break into homes and hit), the Sena said, “This should be a warning for those rubbing Hindus the wrong way”, the editorial stated.

The Lok Sabha election result in the Aurangabad seat was “strange” when there was a Hindutva wave not just in Maharashtra but across the country, the editorial said. The Sena, which had been winning the seat for 30 years, was defeated on account of a party rebel. The victory of Imtiyaz Jaleel, of the Hyderabad-based AIMIM led by Asaduddin Owaisi, from the Aurangabad seat “was a shock to the history, geography and culture of Aurangabad”, said the editorial.

Advertising

Shiv Sena’s Chandrakant Khaire, a four-time MP, was defeated by Jaleel by 4,492 votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

The editorial came after the AIMIM corporators created a ruckus in the Aurangabad civic body over the proposal to congratulate Jaleel for becoming the MP of Aurangabad on Thursday. “The ruckus was created neither on the people’s issues nor on the issues of national interest but to congratulate Jaleel on his accidental victory in Lok Sabha,” the Sena noted. In the 113-member Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has 51 corporators while the AIMIM has 25, the Congress has 10, NCP has three and others have 24.

The Sena questioned the separate proposal to congratulate Jaleel when there was a proposal to congratulate Narendra Modi and all the newly elected MPs. “What is Jaleel and his party’s contribution for Aurangabad?”, asked the Sena recalling that AIMIM corporators had opposed the proposals to offer condolences to Balasaheb Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee following their deaths.

“It is sedition to congratulate those who take stands against the nation,” the editorial added.