Maharashtra RTO asks cyber police to disable apps offering bike-taxi service

In a bid to crack the whip against apps offering bike-taxi services in the state, the State Transport Commissioner has asked the Maharashtra Cyber Police to ensure that such apps get disabled in the state.

Even as bike-taxis have emerged as a popular and cheap mode of travel, they are not legal in the state. Flouting the legal norms, many popular ride hailing apps provide this service.

“Many of the popular service providers have already removed the bike service from their application,” said Vivek Bhimanwar, State Transport Commissioner, adding that “action has been initiated” against those still providing such services.