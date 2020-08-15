RTI appeals to be heard on virtual platforms amid pandemic, BMC tells HC

The HC on July 31 had directed BMC to consider video conference facilities to hear such appeals. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday told the Bombay High Court that as a temporary arrangement during the Covid-19 pandemic, it will provide facilities for hearing appeals filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act through virtual platforms to appellants.

The BMC filed its response to a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Surendra P Tavade, which was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Mayur Faria, who had sought directions to the BMC for online hearing of RTI appeals, while contending that the civic body was asking appellants to physically appear and argue before the competent authority.

