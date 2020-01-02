RTI activist writes to top Mumbai cop, alleges assault by DCP

Yashwant Shinde Yashwant Shinde

A 47-year-old Right to Information (RTI) activist from Lower Parel has submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, alleging that he was assaulted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (zone III) inside his cabin.

The complainant, Yashwant Shinde, has alleged that the incident happened when he had gone to DCP Abhinash Kumar’s office around 4 pm on December 27 regarding an RTI appeal. He has also alleged that the DCP, along with three constables, assaulted him. However, the DCP said that Shinde has been booked for creating nuisance in his office.

The complainant has also accused the policemen of manipulating his statement. He said after the incident at the DCP’s office, he was taken to Byculla police station, where senior officers tried to convince him not to lodge a complaint against the DCP.

“I was bleeding from my nose and mouth… Instead of taking me to a hospital, the police took me to Byculla police station, where they tried to convince me to not register a complaint. When I dialled 100 (emergency helpline) to inform about my illegal detention, the policemen at the police station confiscated my phone,” he said.

He said after leaving the police station, he went to KEM hospital as he was feeling breathless. The medical reports indicated that he had suffered from hemorrhagic contusion. Shinde said he also sustained injuries on his head, neck, shoulder, chest and hip.

“While I was admitted at the KEM hospital, several policemen came to visit me. They apologised to me and tried to convince me against lodging a complaint,” said Shinde. On December 29, Shinde was discharged from the hospital. He said officials called him to NM Joshi police station on December 31.

DCP Abhinash Kumar said, “During an RTI appeal hearing, Shinde was creating nuisance in my office. There was unruly behaviour on his part, due to which we have booked him under sections 110 and 117 of the Bombay Police Act. He was uncontrollable, he slipped and fell.”

Shinde said he had filed two RTIs at Agripada and Worli police station. After the police station refused to give him details through the RTI application, he filed an appeal at the DCP office (zone III) for which he was called on December 27.

Shinde submitted a complaint application against DCP Kumar at Mumbai CP office on Monday.

