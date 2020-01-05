RTI activist ‘assault’ case: Other activists demand action, top cop assures probe to conclude by Jan 10

Yashwant Shinde Yashwant Shinde

Several activists, including former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Shailesh Gandhi, on Saturday presented a memorandum to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, seeking action against a DCP for allegedly roughing up an RTI activist in his cabin.

The RTI activist, Yashwant Shinde, had earlier approached the commissioner, seeking action against DCP (zone III) Avinash Kumar, failing which he was to approach the Maharashtra State Police Complaints Authority. So far, no action has been taken against Kumar. The commissioner assured them that an enquiry was being conducted by a senior officer and it would be concluded by January 10.

On December 27, Shinde had gone for a hearing in an RTI appeal he had filed regarding two cases registered in police stations under the jurisdiction of Kumar. Shinde had alleged that during the meeting, an irate Kumar had an argument with him and eventually rained blows on him. He further alleged that he was bleeding and went to Byculla police station, where they refused to take his complaint against the DCP. Eventually, Shinde went to KEM hospital for treatment. Kumar also sent senior inspectors of various police stations to Shinde to convince him to not give a complaint against Kumar, he alleged.

In the letter addressed to Barve that was undersigned by Gandhi, CHRI Mumbai project lead Dolphy D’Souza, RTI activist Anil Galgali among others, stated, “The behaviour of the DCP is unacceptable. It is a gross violation of Shinde’s fundamental rights and strict action is warranted.” The letter added that the version given by Kumar that Shinde fell off the chair and was hence injured is “laughable”. “The injuries suffered by Shinde could not have occurred from falling off a chair,” the letter read.

The letter mentions that Shinde has sought the CCTV camera footage of the cabin where the incident took place. “We are sure you will ensure the CCTV footage is handed over to Shinde and appropriate action is taken against those who refused to register an FIR,” the letter added.

A senior officer said the commissioner assured the delegation that a time-bound enquiry with a deadline of January 10 is being conducted by a DIG-rank officer into the allegations.

