RTE admissions to begin under revised rules, parents oppose new distance rule

Maharashtra’s school education department on Saturday announced that admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will begin from February 17, with parents required to apply online under a revised admission process notified earlier this month.
Under the new rules, parents can select up to 10 private unaided schools for RTE admissions, but all choices must fall within a one kilometre radius of the student’s registered residential address. In another key change, applicants must upload all required documents at the time of application, instead of submitting them later during admission.
As per the RTE Act, 25 per cent of seats in private unaided schools are reserved for children from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, with the state reimbursing schools for the fees. This year, the Maharashtra school education department has introduced two major modifications: a reduced distance criterion for school selection and mandatory online document submission during application.
Parents said the delayed announcement has added to uncertainty, with the new academic year just three months away. “Ideally the admission should start in December January, which is also when most schools start the admission cycle for the upcoming academic year. But delayed RTE admission process does not allow parents the opportunity to weigh available options to finally confirm admissions,” said an interested parent.While the revised policy outlines a strict timeline for future cycles stating that admissions for the 2027-28 academic year should begin in January and conclude by April, parents pointed out that the current cycle is already behind schedule. “For the upcoming academic year 2026-27; the admissions process is already delayed,” the parent said.
Mukund Kirdat of the Aam Aadmi Party, who assists underprivileged families with RTE applications in Pune, said the new distance restriction would significantly limit options for applicants. “
The new restriction is against the original provision of allowing parents to select from within 3km radius from their residence. But it is also going to impact schools where there will be no applications due to this restriction, they are not allowed to fill those seats through regular admissions.”
Kirdat said he has written to the school education minister opposing the changes and questioning its purpose.
