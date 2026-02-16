RTE admissions to begin under revised rules, parents oppose new distance rule

Maharashtra’s school education department on Saturday announced that admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will begin from February 17, with parents required to apply online under a revised admission process notified earlier this month.

Under the new rules, parents can select up to 10 private unaided schools for RTE admissions, but all choices must fall within a one kilometre radius of the student’s registered residential address. In another key change, applicants must upload all required documents at the time of application, instead of submitting them later during admission.

As per the RTE Act, 25 per cent of seats in private unaided schools are reserved for children from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, with the state reimbursing schools for the fees. This year, the Maharashtra school education department has introduced two major modifications: a reduced distance criterion for school selection and mandatory online document submission during application.